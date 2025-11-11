Bengaluru on high alert after Delhi car blast, police conduct intensive checks at Bengaluru metro stations, railway stations, bus stands
Maharashtra on high alert after Delhi Red Fort blast: Security tightened at Mumbai railway stations, key sites
Explained: UAPA, law invoked after deadly Delhi blast that killed nine
Dharmendra health update: GOOD NEWS for fans, He-Man of Bollywood is 'responding to treatment', insider says 'let's all pray'
CSK sends special birthday wish to Sanju Samson amid ongoing negotiations with RR ahead of IPL 2026: 'More power...'
Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer shares 3 exercise mistakes that can trigger hormonal imbalance in women
PM Modi's BIG statement from Bhutan on car blast near Red Fort, says 'those responsible...'
SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025: State Bank of India releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in; check latest update on admit card release date
Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...
Delhi Car Blast: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's hard hitting WARNING after explosion near Red Fort, says, 'Won't spare...'
INDIA
Railway authorities have urged passengers to remain cautious and avoid handling unidentified items. "All stations are under strict surveillance," an RPF officer said, adding that coordination between RPF, GRP, and local police has been strengthened.
Security has been heightened across Maharashtra after a car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, officials said. A statewide alert has been issued, with intensified checks at key locations in Mumbai and major railway hubs, according to PTI.
A senior police officer described it as a "precautionary alert" for Mumbai following the blast on Monday evening that killed nine people and injured 20 others, while setting several vehicles ablaze near the Red Fort crossing.
All district police commanders and city commissioners in Maharashtra have been directed to stay vigilant and prevent any untoward incidents. Security has been tightened at vital installations, crowded areas, and public transport hubs, officials said.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have stepped up patrolling at major railway stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Panvel, Churchgate, and Bandra Terminus. Dog squads and bomb disposal teams have been deployed to inspect suspicious objects, while baggage and parcels are being screened.
Railway authorities have urged passengers to remain cautious and avoid handling unidentified items. "All stations are under strict surveillance," an RPF officer said, adding that coordination between RPF, GRP, and local police has been strengthened.
In Mumbai, combing operations were carried out at various locations, and police were stationed at major entry points such as Dahisar, Thane, Vashi, and Airoli. Barricades have been set up on key roads, and vehicles and individuals are being thoroughly checked.
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Anti-Terrorism Cells (ATC) of local police stations have been activated to gather intelligence on any suspicious movements.
In Nagpur, additional security personnel, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), and ATS units have been deployed in sensitive areas, including markets, temples, and transport terminals. Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said all officers have been instructed to stay on alert round-the-clock, while SP (Rural) Dr. Harssh Poddar noted that patrolling has been increased near high-risk sites such as Ramtek Gad Mandir and local explosives factories.
Authorities have also intensified cyber and intelligence monitoring to detect any suspicious online activities or communications.
(With inputs from PTI)