FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bengaluru on high alert after Delhi car blast, police conduct intensive checks at Bengaluru metro stations, railway stations, bus stands

Maharashtra on high alert after Delhi Red Fort blast: Security tightened at Mumbai railway stations, key sites

Explained: UAPA, law invoked after deadly Delhi blast that killed nine

Dharmendra health update: GOOD NEWS for fans, He-Man of Bollywood is 'responding to treatment', insider says 'let's all pray'

CSK sends special birthday wish to Sanju Samson amid ongoing negotiations with RR ahead of IPL 2026: 'More power...'

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer shares 3 exercise mistakes that can trigger hormonal imbalance in women

PM Modi's BIG statement from Bhutan on car blast near Red Fort, says 'those responsible...'

SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025: State Bank of India releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in; check latest update on admit card release date

Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...

Delhi Car Blast: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's hard hitting WARNING after explosion near Red Fort, says, 'Won't spare...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bengaluru on high alert after Delhi car blast, police conduct intensive checks at Bengaluru metro stations, railway stations, bus stands

Bengaluru on high alert after Delhi car blast, police conduct intensive checks

Maharashtra on high alert after Delhi Red Fort blast: Security tightened at Mumbai railway stations, key sites

Maharashtra on high alert after Delhi Red Fort blast: Security tightened at Mumb

Explained: UAPA, law invoked after deadly Delhi blast that killed nine

Explained: UAPA, law invoked after deadly Delhi blast that killed nine

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse

Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story

Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story

HomeIndia

INDIA

Maharashtra on high alert after Delhi Red Fort blast: Security tightened at Mumbai railway stations, key sites

Railway authorities have urged passengers to remain cautious and avoid handling unidentified items. "All stations are under strict surveillance," an RPF officer said, adding that coordination between RPF, GRP, and local police has been strengthened.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 12:59 PM IST

Maharashtra on high alert after Delhi Red Fort blast: Security tightened at Mumbai railway stations, key sites
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Security has been heightened across Maharashtra after a car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, officials said. A statewide alert has been issued, with intensified checks at key locations in Mumbai and major railway hubs, according to PTI.

A senior police officer described it as a "precautionary alert" for Mumbai following the blast on Monday evening that killed nine people and injured 20 others, while setting several vehicles ablaze near the Red Fort crossing.

All district police commanders and city commissioners in Maharashtra have been directed to stay vigilant and prevent any untoward incidents. Security has been tightened at vital installations, crowded areas, and public transport hubs, officials said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have stepped up patrolling at major railway stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Panvel, Churchgate, and Bandra Terminus. Dog squads and bomb disposal teams have been deployed to inspect suspicious objects, while baggage and parcels are being screened.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to remain cautious and avoid handling unidentified items. "All stations are under strict surveillance," an RPF officer said, adding that coordination between RPF, GRP, and local police has been strengthened.

In Mumbai, combing operations were carried out at various locations, and police were stationed at major entry points such as Dahisar, Thane, Vashi, and Airoli. Barricades have been set up on key roads, and vehicles and individuals are being thoroughly checked.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Anti-Terrorism Cells (ATC) of local police stations have been activated to gather intelligence on any suspicious movements.

In Nagpur, additional security personnel, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), and ATS units have been deployed in sensitive areas, including markets, temples, and transport terminals. Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said all officers have been instructed to stay on alert round-the-clock, while SP (Rural) Dr. Harssh Poddar noted that patrolling has been increased near high-risk sites such as Ramtek Gad Mandir and local explosives factories.

Authorities have also intensified cyber and intelligence monitoring to detect any suspicious online activities or communications.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bengaluru on high alert after Delhi car blast, police conduct intensive checks at Bengaluru metro stations, railway stations, bus stands
Bengaluru on high alert after Delhi car blast, police conduct intensive checks
Maharashtra on high alert after Delhi Red Fort blast: Security tightened at Mumbai railway stations, key sites
Maharashtra on high alert after Delhi Red Fort blast: Security tightened at Mumb
Explained: UAPA, law invoked after deadly Delhi blast that killed nine
Explained: UAPA, law invoked after deadly Delhi blast that killed nine
Dharmendra health update: GOOD NEWS for fans, He-Man of Bollywood is 'responding to treatment', insider says 'let's all pray'
Dharmendra health update: GOOD NEWS for fans, Bollywood star is 'responding'
CSK sends special birthday wish to Sanju Samson amid ongoing negotiations with RR ahead of IPL 2026: 'More power...'
CSK sends special birthday wish to Sanju Samson amid ongoing negotiations with R
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE