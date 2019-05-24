Headlines

Maharashtra: Next generation of dynasts taste defeat

SCION OF TIMES: Supriya Sule, Sujay Vikhe-Patil were among few who won

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Updated: May 24, 2019, 03:40 AM IST

It was a conclusive defeat for Congress and NCP in their erstwhile bastion, with the former winning only 1 seat, and the latter, 4. Thursday's results also brought out in stark contrast the defeat of the second generation of dynasts in the state.

State Congress president and former chief minister Ashok Chavan, son of former Home Minister Shankarrao Chavan, was one of the two Congress MPs (the other being Rajiv Satav) who won in 2014. However, this time around, he lost by a margin of around 44,000 votes to BJP candidate Pratap Chikhalikar.

Maharashtra Swabhimani Party's Nilesh Rane, son of ex-chief minister Narayan Rane, could not dislodge incumbent Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut again; Raut sat tight embedded by a margin of 1,77,000 votes. Parth Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, could not rise to the challenge of winning Maval which encompasses urban Panvel, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural Karjat. Even rallies by his grandfather, Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar, couldn't withstand the massive trounce of Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne's 2.15 lakh votes.

NCP MLA Jagjitsingh Rana, who lost in Osmanabad, is the son of senior party leader and ex-minister Padmasinh Patil. He lost by a resounding margin of 1,26 000 votes to Sena's Om Raje Nimbalkar.

Former Congress MP Milind Deora, son of late MP Murli Deora, lost south Mumbai by a margin of around one lakh votes to incumbent Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant. Former MP Priya Dutt, daughter of late MP Sunil Dutt, was defeated by Poonam Mahajan (herself a second generation politician) by 1,27,000 votes. Sameer Bhujbal, nephew of former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal lost to Sena MP Hemant Godse by a margin of 2,46,000 votes in their family borough of Nashik.

However, some scions did taste victory: Pritam Munde, daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, won with a record margin in Beed in 2014, retained her seat. Sujay Vikhe-Patil, Congress leader and son of former leader of opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, was avenged in Ahmednagar. NCP MP Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar's daughter, retained the family stronghold of Baramati for the third time.

WHO HOLDS REIGN

  • 1,77,000 – for Sena’s Vinayak Raut, who defeated Nilesh Rane, son of ex-CM Narayan Rane  
     
  • 2.15 lakh – votes for Sena’s Shrirang Barne, who withstood the political clout of Parth Pawar — son of Ajit Pawar, grandson of Sharad Pawar
     
  • Chhagan Bhujbal’s nephew, Sameer Bhujbal, lost to Sena MP Hemant Godse by a margin of 2,46,000 votes
     
  • 1 – The number of seats won by Congress in the state

