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Maharashtra: 2 killed after BMW hits divider at 250 kmph on Mumbai-Vadodara Highway

The bodies of the victims have been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. "A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigation is underway," a police officer told news agency PTI.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 07:40 PM IST

Maharashtra: 2 killed after BMW hits divider at 250 kmph on Mumbai-Vadodara Highway
The accident took place around 3 am on Sunday (Photo: ANI).
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Two people have died and another suffered serious injuries as a BMW car hit a road divider on the Mumbai-Vadodara Highway. The BMW Z4 was shattered into pieces in the accident. At the time of the incident, the car was speeding at around 250 kilometers per hour, the police said. The accident took place around 3 am on Sunday (June 21) when the car was traveling from Titwala towards Badlapur.
 
According to reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle and, which overturned at the divider. Eyewitnesses reportedly said the impact of the collision was so strong that body parts of the victims were found scattered several meters away. The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Negi (aged 24 years) and Rebecca Jacob (22). The third occupant, Angad Gill, is seriously injured and undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Thane. The trio were reportedly returning from a birthday party when the accident occurred.

The bodies of the victims have been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. "A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigation is underway," a police officer told news agency PTI. A forensic team also visited the site of the accident and collected evidence. As part of their investigation, police are examining all aspects of the case, including the possibility of the occupants being intoxicated.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Kishore Shinde, senior police inspector at the Badlapur West Police Station, said: "We have sent the bodies of the deceased to the government hospital in Ulhasnagar for a post-mortem examination. Since the car was a convertible with an open hood, the occupants were thrown out upon impact, causing fatal injuries. We still do not know who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. As the family members are currently not in a state to speak, we are waiting to record their statements."

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