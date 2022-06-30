Search icon
Maharashtra: Naxals set ablaze vehicles in Gadchiroli, beat up workers at construction site

According to the police, the ultras torched 6 vehicles, including two tractors, and mixer machines at Yechli village.

Reported By:Aayushi| Edited By: Aayushi |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

Image for representation | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Naxals set ablaze vehicles engaged in construction of a road in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra and also assaulted workers, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the ultras torched 6 vehicles, including two tractors, and mixer machines at Yechli village on Wednesday night. The Naxals also beat up workers present at the construction site, they said, adding an investigation was underway.

