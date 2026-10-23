Maharashtra Murder Caught On Cam: Man beaten to death with hockey stick, iron rod after car rams scooter

Gym-return man Devesh Dixit killed in Sambhajinagar after car rams scooter, beaten with rod; accused Pawan Parashar surrendered; CCTV captured, old rivalry suspected

A man was chased and beaten to death in broad daylight on a busy road in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday. The brutal murder near Bajrang Chowk in CIDCO was captured on CCTV and has shocked locals. The victim was returning from the gym when he was attacked.

Car collision

The victim, Devesh alias Bunty Dixit, was struck from behind by Pawan Parashar's car while riding his scooter. Following the collision, CCTV footage captured Parashar exiting his vehicle and assaulting Dixit with a hockey stick and an iron rod, delivering multiple blows to the head and face, resulting in Dixit's death at the scene due to severe injuries.

Parashar reported to the CIDCO police station after the attack. The police seized both the car involved in the incident and the iron rod used for the assault. Parashar is scheduled to appear in court today, which will be a significant progression in the ongoing investigation.

Dispute angle emerges

Devesh Dixit, who operated a mess and was engaged in the plotting business, had an ongoing dispute with Parashar. While an old rivalry and potential business disagreements are being investigated as motives for Dixit's killing, the exact details of the dispute and its link to the attack remain unclear, leaving the motive unconfirmed.

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Police have not disclosed the motive for the killing or other aspects of the case, leaving several details about the circumstances around the attack unclear. The confrontation's circumstances, event sequence, and evidence collected will be crucial in understanding what led to Dixit's death.