Maharashtra: Mumbai Metro One to boost passenger capacity with new services from February 1, details here

File Photo

Mumbai Metro One will begin increasing its services on the Versova-Ghatkopar line between now and February 1 in response to a surge in ridership. The number of passengers that may be accommodated on each flight will go up by 27,000 thanks to the expansion of services from 380 to 397.

Also, as a result of an increase in the frequency of the city's first metro, which began operating in June 2014, the frequency of the trains will be increased during peak hours to 3.40 minutes, which is expected to reduce congestion at the crowded Ghatkopar Metro Station.

Since it is the only route on the east-west sector, the Mumbai Metro One has helped substantially reduce congestion and cut commute times for its over four lakh daily riders and over a crore monthly riders.

Ridership on Mumbai Metro One has increased by 8,000 on the DN Nagar station and by 6,000 on the WEH station since the introduction of Line 2A and Line 7 this month, with most of the increase coming from users on both lines heading in the direction of Ghatkopar during off-peak hours.

Also, READ: Noida news: Bus service between six metro stations in Greater Noida and residential areas to start in this month

At 5.30 in the morning, the services will become accessible to customers. Versova and Ghatkopar, with the final service leaving Versova at 11:20 pm. included Ghatkopar at 11:45 pm.