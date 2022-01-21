Headlines

HomeIndia

India

'95% hospital beds vacant despite high positivity rate': Maharashtra Health Minister

As of now, over 50 per cent of teenagers have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 21, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

While Maharashtra witnesses a drop in COVID-19 cases, the positivity rate considerably seems to remain high but the good news is that not many need hospitalisation. 

On Thursday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that despite a high positive rate, at least 95 per cent of beds are vacant or the hospitalisation is lesser compared to the second wave of COVID-19.

He said, "There is 95 per cent of beds are vacant in the state. Around 4-5 per cent of patients are admitted to hospitals for treatment."

He further added, that the positivity rate in the state stands at 23.5 per cent but districts like Raigad, Pune, Nashik and Nanded are reporting a higher positive rate than the state average.

"The positivity rate in Maharashtra is 23.5% but districts like Raigad, Pune, Nashik, Nanded have a much higher positive rate," he said.

He also said that over 50 per cent of teenagers have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19. 

