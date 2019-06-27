Maharashtra: Mother's milk banks to come up at govt hospitals with DPDC aid

Guardian ministers would be asked to provide funds from District Planning Development Committees (DPDCs) to set up mother's milk banks in all the government-affiliated medical colleges in Maharashtra, the Legislative Assembly was informed Thursday.

Minister of State for Higher Education Ravindra Chavan told the House space has been provided at the Nagpur Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) to set up such a bank, where healthy lactating mothers can donate milk.

Chavan was responding to a question by Sudhakar Deshmukh (BJP) about the delay in setting up a mother's milk bank at the state-run NMCH.

Deshmukh questioned the delay of two years in setting up the facility, which he said, would be useful for meeting the nutritional requirements of orphans and ailing infants.

The minister said the delay happened because there was no space near the paediatrics ICU at NMCH for setting up the mother's milk bank.

"Now space (250 sq ft area) has been made available and work is in progress. This system needs manpower and infrastructure which will function round-the-clock," he said.

Chavan said the Nagpur guardian minister had provided an assistance of Rs 30 lakh from the DPDC for the bank.

"All district guardian ministers will be asked to make contribution from their respective DPDC for milk banks in government-affiliated medical colleges and hospitals," he added.

Guardian ministers are appointed to look after the development plans and related needs of each district in Maharashtra. This is an additional responsibility given to ministers.