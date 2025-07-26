Maharashtra monsoon: IMD issues red alert in six districts, traffic chaos in Mumbai amid heavy rain; school, colleges shut in...

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red alert and orange alerts for multiple districts in Maharashtra amid intense monsoon, drenching the state in heavy rains.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red alert and orange alerts for multiple districts in Maharashtra amid intense monsoon, drenching the state in heavy rains. IMD has issued red alert for six districts, indicating extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours). These districts include, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Gondia, Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli.

Schools shut

Amid heavy rainfall, the Palghar district administration has shut down schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres on July 26, 2025 (Saturday), District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar confirms. Palghar has already recorded substantial rainfall over thepast fewdays with alert for more downpour in the next 24 hours.

Ghat region under high alert

Red alert has been issued by ghat (hilly) areas of Pune, which are prone to landslides and flash floods. IMD Scientist Sushma Nair stated that orange alerts have also been issued for the ghat regions of Nashik and Satara, where very heavy rainfall (115.6–204.4 mm) is likely. The heavy discharge of water from major dams has raised the risk of downstream fooding in the riverbank areas/.

Orange alert

Orange and yellow alerts issued in Konkan coast, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra, with heavy to very heavy rain showers expected over next 24-48 hours.

Mumbai rains affect traffic

Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall, causing traffic congestion in the city. Railway lines and suburban trains services are also getting affected. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city recorded the following average rainfall figures till Friday morning:

Island city: 29.40 mm

Eastern suburbs: 29.44 mm

Western suburbs: 18.88 mm

IMD has also warned fishermen amid rising sea levels due to heavy rain. Coastal areas like Konkan belt is likely to witness strong winds and high tides. Maharashtra government is also on high alert especially alerting NDRF in flood-prone zones.