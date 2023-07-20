Headlines

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he rejected Khilji’s role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat: ‘There is no way I...'

Maharashtra monsoon: 2 day holiday declared for schools in these areas from July 21, check details

Maharashtra landslide: Death toll rises to 10, difficult terrain posing hurdles for rescue teams

Cutest dance alert! Little girl's adorable moves to 'Badal Barsa Bijuli' sweep internet

Watch: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar get 'possessed', Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan turn exorcists in Bigg Boss OTT 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manipur Shocker: Opposition attacks BJP for inaction, PM Modi orders no mercy for culprits

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he rejected Khilji’s role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat: ‘There is no way I...'

Asaduddin Owaisi's sharp attack on PM Modi over Manipur video; “Justice only when CM is removed”

Benefits of Ajwain (carom seeds)

Netflix bans password sharing in India: 6 things you should know

Diabetes: 5 alternatives of sugar in tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Manipur Shocker: Opposition attacks BJP for inaction, PM Modi orders no mercy for culprits

Asaduddin Owaisi's sharp attack on PM Modi over Manipur video; “Justice only when CM is removed”

'Crime against humanity:' Manipur CM Biren Singh promises strict punishment against Manipur shocker culprits

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he rejected Khilji’s role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat: ‘There is no way I...'

Watch: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar get 'possessed', Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan turn exorcists in Bigg Boss OTT 2

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra monsoon: 2 day holiday declared for schools in these areas from July 21, check details

Due to overnight heavy rainfall, the local administration declared two-day holiday for schools.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In view of overnight heavy rainfall in the hilly region of some talukas in Maharashtra's Pune district, the local administration declared a two-day holiday for schools in these areas from Thursday, an official said.

District collector, Rajesh Deshmukh, who is also the chairman of the Pune district disaster management authority, issued the order on Thursday morning for the schools that are located in the difficult and hilly terrain, a statement issued by the district administration said. 

A total of 355 schools in Ambegaon, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Purandar, Mulshi and Maval talukas did not open on Thursday, and will remain closed on Friday as well, it said. 

The block education officers in the district have been tasked with ensuring the safety of children, the administration said. 

The ghat section of Lonavala in Maval taluka recorded 273 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8 am, while the hilly areas of Lavasa in Mulshi taluka recorded 143 mm of rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

'Time-tested alliance': PM Modi on 38 NDA allies' meeting in Delhi

Weather update: Flood-like situation in Ratnagiri, Raigad amid heavy rains, NDRF deploys 12 teams across Maharashtra

Remember Sahil Khan from Style, he quit acting for bodybuilding, built Rs 100-crore fitness empire; his net worth is...

Meet IPS Sakshi Verma aka 'Lady Singham', cracked UPSC in 4th attempt, Kullu SP is getting praise for...

Meet Ankit Sahu, an MBA who sells vegetables and fruits for living, earns Rs 50 lakhs

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE