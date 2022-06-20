Maharashtra MLC election results 2022: BJP wins 5 seats, Shiv Sena and NCP bag 2 each

File photo

The BJP won five seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council election, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) bagged two each, while Congress clinched one seat.

The elections to 10 seats in the Council had 11 candidates in the fray. The BJP had five candidates -- Praveen Darekar, Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad, all of whom won.

Congress fielded two candidates -- Bhai Jagtap and Chandrakant Handore -- but only the former won. While the NCP nominees -- Ramraje Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse -- and the Shiv Sena nominees -- Aamshya Padavi and Sachin Ahir -- bagged seats in the MLC polls.

Members of the Maharashtra Assembly voted in the legislative Council elections at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai on Monday. The polling ended at 4 pm.

Party position in Maharashtra Assembly

The BJP - 106

Shiv Sena - 55

NCP - 51

Congress – 44

Smaller parties and independents together have 29 MLAs.

The total strength in the Assembly is 288 members, 285 of them cast their votes as one of the members Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latake, died last month.

And two NCP MLAs, former ministers Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, are in jail in money-laundering cases and were denied permission by the court to vote.