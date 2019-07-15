Maharashtra: Minor girl sexually harassed by society watchman, case registered

A case has been registered against the watchman, who allegedly sexually harassed a 10-year old girl of his housing society in Virar West here.

The incident took place on Saturday when the minor was coming from her coaching institute. The 22-year-old watchman committed the crime inside the society and escaped from the spot.

The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the society.

The society residents contacted the security agency who employed the watchman after checking the video footage of the incident.

When he was produced in the society, the angry crowd had beaten him and handover to the police later.

The watchman is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police has registered a case against the watchman under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.