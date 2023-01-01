Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out in Nashik factory, workers feared trapped

Maharashtra: Around a dozen fire tenders from Igatpuri and Nashik city have also reached the spot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out in Nashik factory, workers feared trapped
Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out in Nashik factory, workers feared trapped (Photo: ANI)

Nashik fire: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Maharashtra's Nashik on Sunday morning. The factory is located in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik district.

Reports suggest that over a dozen workers are feared trapped in the factory and efforts are on to rescue them. An explosion, reportedly in a boiler in the factory, was followed by a huge blaze around 11.30 am.

Local eyewitnesses claimed that at least 250 workers were on the premises but a majority of them managed to escape to safety.

Nashik Collector Gangatharan D. and Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil are reviewing the situation. Around a dozen fire tenders from Igatpuri and Nashik city have also reached the spot to battle the conflagration.

READ | WATCH: New Year celebration at Greater Noida society turns violent as two groups clash

Huge clouds of grey and white smoke were visible from long distances and the huge explosion shook many residents on New Year Day.

Rural Development Minister Dada Bhuse, who is the Guardian Minister of Nashik district, has rushed to the spot, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to go there later this afternoon.

(With inputs from IANS) 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Winter skincare for men: 5 ways to keep your skin healthy
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Uunchai: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji pose with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani at film's screening event
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 561 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.