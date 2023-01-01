Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out in Nashik factory, workers feared trapped (Photo: ANI)

Nashik fire: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Maharashtra's Nashik on Sunday morning. The factory is located in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik district.

Reports suggest that over a dozen workers are feared trapped in the factory and efforts are on to rescue them. An explosion, reportedly in a boiler in the factory, was followed by a huge blaze around 11.30 am.

Local eyewitnesses claimed that at least 250 workers were on the premises but a majority of them managed to escape to safety.

Nashik Collector Gangatharan D. and Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil are reviewing the situation. Around a dozen fire tenders from Igatpuri and Nashik city have also reached the spot to battle the conflagration.

Huge clouds of grey and white smoke were visible from long distances and the huge explosion shook many residents on New Year Day.

Rural Development Minister Dada Bhuse, who is the Guardian Minister of Nashik district, has rushed to the spot, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to go there later this afternoon.

(With inputs from IANS)