FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Badminton star PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war, says 'Explosion close to...'

Stranded in India due to US-Israel and Iran conflict? MEA issues advisory for foreign nationals, says, 'contact nearest...'

Maharashtra: Massive explosion at explosive factory in Nagpur's Katol; 15 killed, 18 injured

US-Israel strikes Iran: Iranian anchor breaks down on TV while announcing death of Supreme leader Ayotallah Ali Khamenei WATCH

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi appointed as Iran's military force IRGC's new Commander-in-Chief, succeeds Mohammad Pakpour

Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Ali Larijani be next Supreme Leader of Iran?

Who was Amir Nasirzadeh? Iran Defence Minister believed to be killed in US-Israel joint attacks

Iran confirms supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli and US strikes, who will succeed him?

Gold, silver prices today, March 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed, claims Donald Trump: ‘One of the most evil people in history’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Badminton star PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war, says 'Explosion close to...'

PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war

Stranded in India due to US-Israel and Iran conflict? MEA issues advisory for foreign nationals, says, 'contact nearest...'

Stranded in India due to US-Israel and Iran conflict? MEA issues advisory

Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Ali Larijani be next Supreme Leader of Iran?

Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Ali Larijani be next Supreme Leader of Iran?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge

5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes

Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike

Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo

US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes

US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured

HomeIndia

INDIA

Maharashtra: Massive explosion at explosive factory in Nagpur's Katol; 15 killed, 18 injured

At least 15 people were killed, and 18 persons sustained critical injuries following an explosion at SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 11:34 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Maharashtra: Massive explosion at explosive factory in Nagpur's Katol; 15 killed, 18 injured
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least 15 people were killed, and 18 persons sustained critical injuries following an explosion at SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Harssh Poddar confirmed the casualties and said that the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

What was the cause of explosion?

The explosion occurred at the premises of SBL Energy Limited under the Nagpur Rural police jurisdiction. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. Senior police officials and other authorities have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

(ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Badminton star PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war, says 'Explosion close to...'
PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war
Stranded in India due to US-Israel and Iran conflict? MEA issues advisory for foreign nationals, says, 'contact nearest...'
Stranded in India due to US-Israel and Iran conflict? MEA issues advisory
Maharashtra: Massive explosion at explosive factory in Nagpur's Katol; 15 killed, 18 injured
Maharashtra: Massive explosion at explosive factory in Nagpur's Katol; 15 killed
US-Israel strikes Iran: Iranian anchor breaks down on TV while announcing death of Supreme leader Ayotallah Ali Khamenei WATCH
Iranian anchor breaks down on TV while announcing Ayotallah Ali Khamenei death
Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi appointed as Iran's military force IRGC's new Commander-in-Chief, succeeds Mohammad Pakpour
Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi appointed as Iran's military force IRGC's Chief
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge
5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes
Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike
Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement