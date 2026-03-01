Maharashtra: Massive explosion at explosive factory in Nagpur's Katol; 15 killed, 18 injured

At least 15 people were killed, and 18 persons sustained critical injuries following an explosion at SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

At least 15 people were killed, and 18 persons sustained critical injuries following an explosion at SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Harssh Poddar confirmed the casualties and said that the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

What was the cause of explosion?

The explosion occurred at the premises of SBL Energy Limited under the Nagpur Rural police jurisdiction. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. Senior police officials and other authorities have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

(ANI Inputs)