In a tragic incident in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, a man lost control of his car after suffering a heart attack, crashing into multiple vehicles. The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday and was captured on video.

The driver, identified as Dheeraj Patil (55), was returning home from work when he suffered a heart attack. Losing control of the car, he crashed into at least 10 vehicles, including an auto-rickshaw, two bikes, and another car. Unfortunately, he did not survive.

The post-mortem confirmed that the heart attack caused the accident. A viral video shows Patil’s speeding car crashing near a flyover before vanishing from the camera’s frame.

Meanwhile, in another horrifying incident, a youth in Vadodara, Gujarat, rammed a speeding car into multiple vehicles, killing a woman and injuring several others.

A viral video shows him shouting "Another round, another round” after the crash.

Eyewitnesses caught and thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police.

Vadodara police confirmed that an FIR has been filed, and investigations, including a blood sample test, are ongoing.

These two terrifying car accidents that have surfaced from Maharashtra and Gujarat, were caught on camera, and highlight the dangers of reckless and uncontrolled driving.