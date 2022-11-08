Maharashtra: Man stabs friend to death, cuts his private parts (Representational image)

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said. Shamim alias Salman Khan was found dead at the entrance of his hotel in Fatima Nagar area of the town in the morning, an official said.

The victim had started the hotel in partnership with some of his friends on October 25, he said. The victim's body bore nine stab wounds and his private parts had been chopped off, the official said.

Based on the CCTV footage recovered from the area, the police zeroed in on a friend of the victim, he said. As per preliminary investigations, a love affair might have led to the murder, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, the station house officer of Shanti Nagar police station said.