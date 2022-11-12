Search icon
Maharashtra: Man shoots, kills neighbour's pet dog after canine barked at him in Beed

Accused man shot the female pet dog of his neighbour after the canine barked at him in Maharashtra's Beed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 05:16 PM IST

Maharashtra: Man shoots, kills neighbour's pet dog after canine barked at him in Beed
Maharashtra: Man shoots, kills neighbour's pet dog after canine barked at him in Beed | Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

In Beed district of Mahrashtra, a man has allegedly shot a neighbhour's pet dog after the canine barked at him, according to the Police on Saturday. According to the authorities, the incident happened in morning of Friday in Dharavati Tanda area of Parli taluka.

Accused man reportedly shot the female pet canine of his neighbour Vikas Bansode for barking at him, Police official told. According to the official, a worker at Bansode's beer bar saw the shooting and reported it to the police.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 428 (committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless any animal) and other other laws have been filed in a case against the accused based on a complaint, the official said. Police official noted that no arrests have been made in this matter, so far.

Another incidence occurred in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where a pet dog attacked a housing society security guard. The pet Alasatian jumped out from his residence and toward the security guard. The security guy tried to stop the dog from biting with a stick, but the dog grabbed his hand and injured him. When the dog's owner saw this, she immediately rushed to rescue the security guard from the dog.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

