Maharashtra: Man shoots, kills neighbour's pet dog after canine barked at him in Beed

In Beed district of Mahrashtra, a man has allegedly shot a neighbhour's pet dog after the canine barked at him, according to the Police on Saturday. According to the authorities, the incident happened in morning of Friday in Dharavati Tanda area of Parli taluka.

Accused man reportedly shot the female pet canine of his neighbour Vikas Bansode for barking at him, Police official told. According to the official, a worker at Bansode's beer bar saw the shooting and reported it to the police.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 428 (committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless any animal) and other other laws have been filed in a case against the accused based on a complaint, the official said. Police official noted that no arrests have been made in this matter, so far.

