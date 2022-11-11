Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Maharashtra: Man on morning walk comes across tiger, dies of heart attack

Maharashtra: The incident took place in Chandrapur city.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 09:55 AM IST

Maharashtra: Man on morning walk comes across tiger, dies of heart attack
Tiger (Representational)

A Maharashtra man died on Thursday morning as he saw a tiger crossing the road. According to reports, he died of a heart attack induced by the fear of the big cat. 

The incident took place in Chandrapur city. 

The man, identified as Praveen Marathe, was on a morning walk. He parked his car on the side of the road inside the forest area and began strolling. Soon, he came across a tiger that was crossing the road. The terrified man received a heart attack. 

Other morning walkers found him lying on the road and breathing heavily. They called an ambulance and the local police but he died before they arrived.

The locals told Aaj Tak the ambulance took over an hour to reach the spot.

Also read: Nilgai vs Tiger faceoff: Animals play 'hide and seek', video trending all over internet

This wasn't an isolated incident to the man-animal conflict. A few days ago a 65-year-old man went out to defecate when he came across a tiger. He thought the tiger was a dog but ran away as soon as he realized his life was in danger. Luckily, he survived.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut
From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From Shahenshah to Paa, megastar's experiments with looks
Anti-hijab protests in Iran: Why are women angry over death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini
Viral photos of the day: Shahid Kapoor looks cool in casuals, Rashmika Mandanna gives fitness goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert: TN school, colleges to remain shut tomorrow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.