Maharashtra: Man on morning walk comes across tiger, dies of heart attack

Tiger (Representational)

A Maharashtra man died on Thursday morning as he saw a tiger crossing the road. According to reports, he died of a heart attack induced by the fear of the big cat.

The incident took place in Chandrapur city.

The man, identified as Praveen Marathe, was on a morning walk. He parked his car on the side of the road inside the forest area and began strolling. Soon, he came across a tiger that was crossing the road. The terrified man received a heart attack.

Other morning walkers found him lying on the road and breathing heavily. They called an ambulance and the local police but he died before they arrived.

The locals told Aaj Tak the ambulance took over an hour to reach the spot.

This wasn't an isolated incident to the man-animal conflict. A few days ago a 65-year-old man went out to defecate when he came across a tiger. He thought the tiger was a dog but ran away as soon as he realized his life was in danger. Luckily, he survived.