Maharashtra: Man from Nepal caught raping buffalo calf in Pune

Pune news: The police have arrested the man.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

Pune, Maharashtra (Representational)

A 38-year-old man from Nepal was spotted raping a buffalo calf in Maharashtra's Pune's Deccan area, police said. The incident took place in the city's Deccan area. 

The accused was caught in the act by locals who thrashed him until he became unconscious. The accused hails from Nepal. He was rushed to a hospital with injuries and is under treatment. 

The police have arrested the man. 

The Deccan police said an FIR has been registered under section 377 and the prevention of cruelty against animals act. 

The police are gathering evidence against the accused. 

More details are awaited.

