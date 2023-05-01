Maharashtra: Major fire guts three shops on Pune-Satara Road, 2 injured

Picture credit: Twitter- @ANI

Two persons have been injured after a massive fire broke out on Pune-Satara Road and spread to three different shops, fire department officials said.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Two people have been reported injured in a fire that broke out at three different shops on Pune Satara Road near DMart. 7 fire tenders were on the spot to control the fire. The incident took place around 2.30 am. The fire is under control. pic.twitter.com/EURxfq767Z — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

According to officials, the fire broke out near Dmart around 2.30 am, on Pune-Satara Road.

On receiving information, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Further, according to the fire department, the blaze triggered some blasts that helped the flames spread further and wreak major damage to the shops.

The officials informed further that one of the shops that caught fire dealt in home and kitchen appliances while another was a mobile phone store. The fire is under control, officials added.