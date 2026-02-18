Maharashtra: Mahayuti govt cancels 5% Muslim quota; Why now? What changes?

The Maharashtra government has officially scraped five percent reservation for Muslims in jobs and education, on Tuesday. In 2014, the state government had formed a Government Resolution which offered a 5% reservation to Muslims due to the backwardness of the community.

The Maharashtra government has officially scraped five percent reservation for Muslims in jobs and education, on Tuesday. In 2014, more than a decade back, the state government had formed a Government Resolution under which around 50 Muslim communities could obtain caste validity certificates under the Special Backward Category (SBC). The 2014 order allowed offered them reservation in the government, semi government jobs and educational institutions.

However, with the cancellation of this order, the Mahayuti government has formally ended the reservation for Muslims in the state. With the move, the government has also withdrawn all the past resolutions linked with reservation under which Muslims could seek cast benefits.

The government brought an ordinance in July 2014 to introduce the reservation classifying Muslims under the Special Backward Class-A (SBC-A) category. However, after the policy was challenged in the Bombay High Court, the court stayed its implementation in November 2014, making the ordinance difficult to implement. To make it operational, the stay was vacated or the policy was reworked.

All about the Muslim quota

The issue of Muslim reservation was raised in Maharashtra in 2008 when the Congress NCP government at the time set up a committee under retired IAS officer Mehmood ur Rahman to address its demand from the community which he studied from the socio economic perspective which showed that Muslim community is among the backward sections of the society. At the time, Marathas received a 16 per cent reservation.

When the reservation was being brought, Muslim community was not considered as a religious community but categorised as Special Backward Class-A (SBC-A) who would receive benefits in the form of a separate quota in government jobs, semi-government posts and admissions to educational institutions.

The ordinance got approval only months before the 2014 assembly elections, stirring political controversy. As soon as the ordinance was approved, it was challenged in the High Court.

The arguments against it maintained that it was based on religion and such basis for reservations go against constitutional principles and the quota is beyond the prescribed 50 per cent ceiling on reservations by the Supreme Court in previous judgments.

Why is the ordinance withdrawn now?

Even though the ordinance has lapsed and the High Court stayed the implementation, the 2014 government order was not officially withdrawn. Due to this, there was administrative ambiguity, with growing applications for obtaining caste or validity certificates under the SBC-A category.

Under the new rule, the government has stopped issuing caste and non-creamy layer certificates under SBC-A.