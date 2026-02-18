FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajpal Yadav wants 'designated smoking areas' inside jails after getting released from Tihar: 'It is often difficult to...'

Government issues big warning amid Galgotias University Chinese robodog controversy:'Do not display..'

Psycho Saiyaan: Tejasswi Prakash marks her OTT debut with Ravi Kishan, considers herself 'grateful' to play 'layered character'

US-Iran tensions: Explosion heard near Tehran, thick smoke rises above buildings; WATCH

Exclusive: Anubhav Sinha on Assi, what makes Taapsee Pannu different from other actors, why Anek, Bheed, Afwaah flopped: 'We have failed as society'

Delhi govt addresses water issues, CM Rekha Gupta to launch water projects worth over Rs 2,100 Crore

Kani Kusruti opens up on playing rape survivor in Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu's Assi: 'You carry a sense of this trauma'

Maharashtra: Mahayuti govt cancels 5% Muslim quota; Why now? What changes?

After Satyajit Ray, Aamir Khan, this filmmaker is third Indian to become main competition jury at Berlin International Film Festival

Market Volatility Ahead: Punjab Based Astrologer Vineet Garg Urges Caution as Financials, Nifty & Nifty bank might get downfall of 10%

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Government issues big warning amid Galgotias University Chinese robodog controversy:'Do not display..'

Government issues big warning amid Galgotias University Chinese robodog row

Psycho Saiyaan: Tejasswi Prakash marks her OTT debut with Ravi Kishan, considers herself 'grateful' to play 'layered character'

Psycho Saiyaan: Tejasswi Prakash marks her OTT debut with Ravi Kishan

US-Iran tensions: Explosion heard near Tehran, thick smoke rises above buildings; WATCH

US-Iran tensions: Explosion heard near Tehran, thick smoke rises above buildings

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

HomeIndia

INDIA

Maharashtra: Mahayuti govt cancels 5% Muslim quota; Why now? What changes?

The Maharashtra government has officially scraped five percent reservation for Muslims in jobs and education, on Tuesday. In 2014, the state government had formed a Government Resolution which offered a 5% reservation to Muslims due to the backwardness of the community.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 08:29 PM IST

Maharashtra: Mahayuti govt cancels 5% Muslim quota; Why now? What changes?
The Maharashtra government has formally cancelled 5% Muslim reservation in govt jobs and education
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Maharashtra government has officially scraped five percent reservation for Muslims in jobs and education, on Tuesday. In 2014, more than a decade back, the state government had formed a Government Resolution under which around 50 Muslim communities could obtain caste validity certificates under the Special Backward Category (SBC). The 2014 order allowed offered them reservation in the government, semi government jobs and educational institutions.  

However, with the cancellation of this order, the Mahayuti government has formally ended the reservation for Muslims in the state. With the move, the government has also withdrawn all the past resolutions linked with reservation under which Muslims could seek cast benefits.  

The government brought an ordinance in July 2014 to introduce the reservation classifying Muslims under the Special Backward Class-A (SBC-A) category. However, after the policy was challenged in the Bombay High Court, the court stayed its implementation in November 2014, making the ordinance difficult to implement. To make it operational, the stay was vacated or the policy was reworked.   

All about the Muslim quota  

The issue of Muslim reservation was raised in Maharashtra in 2008 when the Congress NCP government at the time set up a committee under retired IAS officer Mehmood ur Rahman to address its demand from the community which he studied from the socio economic perspective which showed that Muslim community is among the backward sections of the society. At the time, Marathas received a 16 per cent reservation.  

When the reservation was being brought, Muslim community was not considered as a religious community but categorised as Special Backward Class-A (SBC-A) who would receive benefits in the form of a separate quota in government jobs, semi-government posts and admissions to educational institutions.  

The ordinance got approval only months before the 2014 assembly elections, stirring political controversy. As soon as the ordinance was approved, it was challenged in the High Court. 

The arguments against it maintained that it was based on religion and such basis for reservations go against constitutional principles and the quota is beyond the prescribed 50 per cent ceiling on reservations by the Supreme Court in previous judgments.  

Why is the ordinance withdrawn now? 

Even though the ordinance has lapsed and the High Court stayed the implementation, the 2014 government order was not officially withdrawn. Due to this, there was administrative ambiguity, with growing applications for obtaining caste or validity certificates under the SBC-A category.  

Under the new rule, the government has stopped issuing caste and non-creamy layer certificates under SBC-A. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rajpal Yadav wants 'designated smoking areas' inside jails after getting released from Tihar: 'It is often difficult to...'
Rajpal Yadav wants 'designated smoking areas' inside jails
Government issues big warning amid Galgotias University Chinese robodog controversy:'Do not display..'
Government issues big warning amid Galgotias University Chinese robodog row
Psycho Saiyaan: Tejasswi Prakash marks her OTT debut with Ravi Kishan, considers herself 'grateful' to play 'layered character'
Psycho Saiyaan: Tejasswi Prakash marks her OTT debut with Ravi Kishan
US-Iran tensions: Explosion heard near Tehran, thick smoke rises above buildings; WATCH
US-Iran tensions: Explosion heard near Tehran, thick smoke rises above buildings
Exclusive: Anubhav Sinha on Assi, what makes Taapsee Pannu different from other actors, why Anek, Bheed, Afwaah flopped: 'We have failed as society'
Exclusive: Anubhav Sinha on Assi, why Anek, Bheed, Afwaah failed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement