Maharashtra: Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day may struck off Dry Day list

Watered Down: Committee suggests cutting booze-free days to recover revenue

A state government committee wants the number of dry days in Maharashtra to be pared down and has suggested that January 30, Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day, and October 8, the last day of Prohibition Week, be dropped from the list. Prohibition week commemorates the birth of the Father of the Nation.



Maharashtra has nine statutory dry days: January 26 (Republic Day), 30th January (Martyr's Day), May 1 (Maharashtra Day), October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti, the first day of Prohibition week), October 8 (last day of prohibition week), August 15 (Independence Day), Anant Chaturdashi, Ashadi Ekadashi and Kartiki Ekadashi.



Hotel and liquor retail associations say that unnecessary dry days lead to loss of revenue and illegal sale, and pointed out they are not applicable to star-category hotels.



The committee, headed by principal secretary of State Excise department Valsa Nair Singh, also suggests that dry days for Ashadi and Kartiki Ekadashi, which have special significance for members of the Varkari sect, be declared locally by district authorities. District collectors can also include occasions such as birth and death anniversaries of leaders and icons, fairs and festivals on the list.



The committee examined 70 points where business rules were sought to be eased and suggested a set of reforms such as eliminating unnecessary permissions and simplifying procedures, which may ease the state's intensely-regulated liquor sector.



This involves shifting some permissions online, time-bound consents for expanding manufacturing facilities, consent to allow manufacturing units to function overtime and delegating powers at the local level. Liquor licence permits can also be streamlined for rooftop restaurants in star-graded hotels.



Maharashtra was under prohibition from 1949 till the 1960s. Though restrictions on consumption and sale were gradually eased over the years, the liquor industry is heavily regulated.



"The reforms include delegation of powers to the district level to eliminate bureaucracy and red-tape," said an official.



For instance, district collectors will also get powers to grant micro-brewery and restaurant-brewery licenses. This will speed up the process, which at present, takes around two years. Permit rooms in buildings under redevelopment will also pay just 10% of their license fees for the time that they could not operate, instead of the full amount due earlier.



The rules for grant of liquor licenses for rooftop restaurants have been streamlined. Nair Singh said the permits would be granted only to establishments located in residential premises and not commercial ones. These restaurants must have linked permit rooms and no cooking on the rooftops will be allowed.

