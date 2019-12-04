Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi govt may withdraw cases filed in Bhima-Koregaon violence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to withdraw "wrongful" cases registered against certain individuals in the Bhima-Koregaon violence that broke out last year.

Reports say that Uddhav Thackeray mulled over this issue at a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs on Tuesday.

Senior ministers of the party like Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal along with Prakash Gajabhiye were reportedly present in the meeting with the Chief Minister.

However, in the meeting, the Chief Minister has made it clear that offences of serious nature which include cases of people charged with sedition and having links to Maoist organisations will not be withdrawn.

"We are of the opinion that all wrongful cases should be withdrawn. In fact, the previous government too had initiated the process of withdrawing cases in Bhima Koregaon violence except those involve serious criminal offences. We shall ensure that the process is expedited," Uddhav Thackeray said to the reporters in reference to the letter written by Prakash Gajabhiye regarding the withdrawal of cases in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence in 2018.

NCP leader Prakash Gajabhiye said to reporters on Tuesday that he had submitted a letter to the CM demanding withdrawal of cases in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Earlier, NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde has sought withdrawal of FIRs registered against social activists and protesters in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

"I handed over a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray demanding the withdrawal of cases against youth and women who participated in Bhima Koregaon as well as the Indu Mill land agitation," he said.

On January 1, 2018, violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.

Noted activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves were among those arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence.

They are also accused of having links with banned Naxal groups. Their pleas for bail have been rejected by courts including the Bombay High Court.