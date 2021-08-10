Maharashtra lockdown update: Health Minister Rajesh Tope has THIS to say about reopening schools, colleges

The decision on reopening schools and colleges will be taken by local authorities, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.

"As per the Disaster Management Act, the local district authorities will take decisions on reopening schools and colleges in their respective districts," he said. When asked about reopening religious places, Tope said, "We have already instructed that no gatherings are allowed. We must wait for some time and after monitoring the situations, the decision will be taken."

The Opposition in Maharashtra has been demanding that religious places should be reopened for devotees as well.

Meanwhile, Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal on Tuesday morning performed a Padya Pujan ceremony at the beginning of the Ganeshotsav of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

According to Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal, the Padya Pujan ceremony of Ganesh Muhurat Pujan of Lalbuaghcha Raja was held in a very auspicious manner. This is the 88th year of Lalbuaghcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal. This year Ganeshotsav of Lalbaugcha will be organized by the Mandal from September 10 to 19 September. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal will be traditionally celebrating Ganesh Utsav adhering to all COVID-19 related guidelines and restrictions. Last year, Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal, for the first time in history, refrained from holding the festivities in the wake of the pandemic.

In other news, according to the Public Health Department of Maharashtra, 4,505 new COVID-19 cases were reported and 68 deaths were reported. On August 10, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Maharashtra Covid Task Force to discuss various issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.