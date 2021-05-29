Students heading to foreign universities can get COVID jab for free in THIS city - know vaccination dates, centres

In an important piece of news for students in Mumbai, those who are in the 18 to 44 years age group and are heading to foreign universities, will get vaccinated on priority, the the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Students will need to produce certain documents confirming their admission to universities abroad before taking the free jab. Camps for the same will be held on on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (May 31, June 1 and 2) at Mumbai’s Rajawadi, Cooper and Kasturba centres.

“Students in the 18 to 44 years age group from Mumbai who are heading to foreign universities can also walk-in at three dedicated vaccination centres — Kasturba Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and Cooper Hospital — to get jabs on these three days,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

“They will need to carry admission confirmation letters and I-20 or DS-160 forms for foreign visas,” BMC added.

Meanwhile, the state's deputy chief minister and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray has said that he would speak to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad.

“I will also be speaking to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad, to implement the same. The numbers are small, but their career opportunities can’t be missed,” he tweeted.

Also, those people in the 45 years and above age group can now get their first as well as the second dose of Covishield vaccine in Mumbai without registration from Monday to Wednesday, the civic body said.

Healthcare and frontline workers waiting for the second dose of Covishield, those waiting for the second dose of Covaxin, and mothers who have given birth in the last one year can also take benefit of the walk-in facility between Monday to Wednesday.