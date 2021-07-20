Maharashtra Lockdown UPDATE: Know what State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said about shutdown in these 2 districts

Maharashtra's Kolhapur and Sangli districts are seeing a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases and if the cases continue to rise at this pace, then a total lockdown is inevitable in the coming day. According to reports, a Central team of experts have visited the two districts.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope asserted that Maharashtra has 10 districts that have a higher positivity rate. “The Central team visit some of them and stressed on testing, tracing, and teeka (vaccination). All protocols are being followed”, he added.

“The entire Western belt of Maharashtra is a cause of concern…We have an active virus in circulation and something is not going right,” CNN-News 18 quoted Dr Shashank Joshi, as saying. Dr Joshi is an expert with the Maharashtra Covid task force and he has confirmed that some of the districts like Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune rural and even Ahmednagar and Nandurbar are showing an upward trend.

While Maharashtra reported 6,017 new corona cases in last 24 hours, the Kolhapur region alone saw 2,443 new COVID-19 cases and 16 fresh fatalities. Sangli, on the other hand, reported 945 new infections and 5 deaths.