Maharashtra lockdown news: Full shutdown in THIS district for 8 days, know what's allowed, what's not

Amid a rise in the COVID-19 cases, the district administration on Saturday imposed a complete shutdown in 22 villages of Ahmednagar districts in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Times reported that the district administration informed that 100 per cent of tests will be done and people will be quarantined in village schools.

Coronavirus cases started increasing in Ahmednagar in the last week of June, but the number of cases in the Parner Taluka remained relatively high. This could be because of people coming from Mumbai, locals said.

District Collector Dr Rajendra Bhosale visited Parner Taluka and the lockdown measures were announced after his visit to the village.

Tehsildar Jyoti Deore said that the talukas where the lockdown has been imposed include Nighoj, Patharwadi, Dhotre, Takli Dhokeshwar, Wadgaon Gund, Shirsule, Raitale, Lonimavla, Bhalvani, Pimpri Jalsen, Jamgaon, Patharwadi, Jawala, Hattalankhindi, Pimpalgaon Rotha, Loni Haveli, Pokhari, Vanakute. Moreover, strict lockdown has been imposed in Khadakwadi, Savargaon and Valvane villages.

What's allowed, what's not:

The villagers, who work as drivers in various places, will stay in isolation at the school instead of staying at home in the village.

Teachers will not leave Gramsevak Talathi headquarters.

100 percent family inspection and corona tests will be conducted in each ward.

Patients found to have symptoms will be forcibly brought to COVID Care centres.

Crimes will be filed against those who walk around without masks.

Issuing fresh guidelines, the district administration said for the next eight days, only drug stores, vegetable, milk and agricultural service centers will open in the village.

However, no wedding, birthday, inauguration or any other ceremony will be held in these villages.Visitors from outside will be kept in isolation centres at the school for seven days.

Those who do not behave in a consistent manner will be prosecuted without giving any further understanding.