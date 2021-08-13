Maharashtra lockdown news: Mumbai unlock by Diwali 2021? BMC Commissioner makes BIG statement

Iqbal Singh Chahal, the commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a piece of good news, on Friday, said that the city of Mumbai will cross 100% vaccination either by Diwali 2021 or by November end.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Chahal said, "By end of November, we are planning 100 percent vaccination with two doses and if that happens, we are going to open up everything." He further added, "Our target is to vaccinate entire Mumbai, 1.8 crore doses for 90 lakh people by end of November."

This important announcement by the BMC commissioner comes just a few days after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government allowed restaurants, malls, bars, beauty parlours, and salons to reopen with 50% capacity for fully vaccinated citizens from August 15, India's 75th Independence Day.

Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope also clarified that people can visit malls 14 days after they are inoculated with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier, the timings for shops and restaurants were from 8 am to 4 pm, however, on Wednesday, the Maharashtra government extended the timing till 10 pm.

"It is also compulsory for the staff of these establishments to be fully vaccinated," Tope had said. As for offices, Minister Rajesh Tope said that they can operate at full capacity if the staff is fully vaccinated.

"While we are allowing for economic revival of these sectors, we are also expecting that they follow all the guidelines laid down by the government for the safety of their staff and patrons," the Health Minister had said.

The new guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government also allowed outdoor wedding halls to have a maximum of 200 guests. AC halls, on the other hand, can have 100 guests i.e. operate with 50% capacity. As for now, the Maharashtra government has delayed its decision to reopen theatres, auditoriums, multiplexes, as well as religious places.