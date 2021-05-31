Mumbai COVID-19 news: BMC eases restrictions from Tuesday, allows opening of non-essential shops

With COVID-19 cases on a steady decline, Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) listed the guidelines for the graded reopening in the city. In an order issued Monday, a few restrictions in place to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission have been relaxed.

While relaxing the stricter lockdown-like curbs, the BMC, in an order issued under the 'Break the Chain' initiative, also permitted the distribution of non-essential items along with essential ones under e-commerce.

The BMC stated that these orders will be applicable until the directives issued by the state government under 'Break The Chain' remain in force.

New guidelines issued by BMC-

1. The BMC has now allowed non-essential shops to function between 7 am to 2 pm on alternate days from Monday to Friday for the next 15 days.

2. All non-essential stores will however remain shut on weekends.

3. The shops selling essential items, which are currently allowed to operate between 7 am to 11 am, are now allowed to remain open all days between 7 am to 2 pm.

4. As per the order, the shops located on the right side of the roads will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while the shops on the left side will be allowed to operate on Tuesday and Thursday.

"Next week, the shops on the left side of the road will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while the shops on the right will be open on Tuesday and Thursday," the order stated.

All business units must ensure social distancing, ensure everyone wears a mask and strictly follow all Covid protocols, the order said.

The announcement comes a day after the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown-like curbs till June 15 and also announced that relaxations will be granted depending upon the COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.

Mumbai on Monday reported 676 cases, the lowest since February 23 this year, taking its tally to 7,06,251, a civic official said. The day also saw 20 deaths, taking the toll to 14,884.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts - recorded a further fall in new cases, from 3,110 to 1,952, taking its case load to 15,32,407 and with 44 more deaths, the toll shot to 27,745 now, in view of the reconciliation of fatalities.