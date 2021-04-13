Maharashtra lockdown 2021 news: As fear over lockdown grows, State Minister Aslam Shaikh makes BIG announcement

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and talks of lockdown in Maharashtra, the government is all set to impose fresh restrictions and curbs from Tuesday itself. State minister Aslam Shaikh said, "We will come up with fresh guidelines today to break the chain of coronavirus. There will be a standard operating procedure for the entire state, which will be announced (on Tuesday) itself".

Speaking to reporters, the Mumbai guardian minister also said the government will have to decide guidelines regarding the people returning from Kumbh Mela in Haridwar as COVID-19 appropriate behaviour was not followed at that congregation.

Shaikh said that the people will get enough time to prepare for a lockdown before it is implemented.

"The state govt is making a fool-proof plan on what needs to be allowed and for how many days, during the lockdown. This will give sufficient time to people if they want to move somewhere or come here and prepare them mentally, ahead of lockdown," Sheikh informed.

On Sunday, CM Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with members of the state COVID-19 task force and said a standard operating procedure (SoP) will be prepared after holding consultations.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that residents should be prepared for lockdown as COVID-19 cases are on a constant rise in the state. He said that the planning for a lockdown is underway. "We have started planning for a lockdown. Discussions on its impact and the interventions needed to minimise the impact are being held," Tope said as quoted by a leading daily.

Earlier Tope had said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a final decision regarding imposing a statewide lockdown after April 14.

The second wave of the coronavirus has also led to the postponement of the state board exams for classes 10 and 12. The exams for Class 12th will now be tentatively be held by end of May, while the Class 10th exams will be conducted in June.

Maharashtra on Monday had reported 51,751 fresh coronavirus positive cases, a day after logging the highest 63,294 infections, while 258 people died, the state health department said. The state's cumulative case tally now stands at 34,58,996 and the toll at 58,245, it said.