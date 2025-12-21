Maharashtra local body election 2025 results: BJP-led Mahayuti takes BIG lead, MVA trails; Eknath Shinde says 'People have...'

As the Maharashtra local body election result signals a win for the BJP-led Mahayuti amid ongoing counting, Eknath Shinde claimed the results are a trailer of what is in store in the municipal corporation elections on January 15.

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra local body elections, covering 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats are underway, and early trends indicate that the ruling Mahayuti is holding a clear edge, leading in 214 local bodies. The Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead in 118 bodies, and the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, is leading in 59. The Nationalist Congress Party is leading in 37. The counting began at 10 AM on Sunday, December 21, 2025.



Maharashtra local body elections result 2025: Status: Till 1:44 PM



Vidarbha (100 seats)

BJP – 58

SHS – 8

NCP – 7

Congress – 23

UBT – 0

Pawar – 0

Other – 4

Marathwada (52 seats)

BJP – 25

SHS – 8

NCP – 6

Congress – 4

UBT – 4

Pawar – 2

Other – 3

North Maharashtra (49 seats)

BJP – 18

SHS – 11

NCP – 7

Congress – 5

UBT – 2

Pawar – 1

Other – 5

Western Maharashtra (60 seats)

BJP – 19

SHS – 14

NCP – 12

Congress – 3

UBT – 1

Pawar – 4

Other – 7

Konkan (27 seats)

BJP – 9

SHS – 10

NCP – 1

Congress – 0

UBT – 1

Pawar – 1

Other – 4



Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the local body results



As the Maharashtra local body election result signals a win for the BJP-led Mahayuti amid ongoing counting, Eknath Shinde claimed the results are a trailer of what is in store in the municipal corporation elections on January 15. "Results show the public's preference for development over politics. The grand victory of the Mahayuti in the elections is an indication that the Mahayuti will repeat the same in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections," he said at a press conference. Shinde claimed the "BJP had scored a century" and the Shiv Sena had notched a "half century" and emerged as the second-largest party in the state.

"Konkan is the bastion of the Shiv Sena. It is not confined to Mumbai and Thane but has reached each and every household in the state. Even in areas where the party faced losses, the collective victory of the Mahayuti remained the priority. People have decided which is the real Shiv Sena. Our ideology is Balasaheb Thackeray. He would be happy today over this magnificent victory. This is a very big lesson for those who indulge in politics. The people reject those who reject them," he said. Shinde also thanked "Ladki bahins" (women beneficiaries a state government scheme) and party workers for the victory.

Voter turnout

According to reports, Kolhapur saw 75% turnout at Gandhinglaj, while Sangli’s Shirala recorded 86%. In Satara, Phaltan had 52%, Mahabaleshwar 47%, and Karad 46% turnout by mid-afternoon. Solapur’s Mohol and Mangalwedha councils saw over 66% participation.