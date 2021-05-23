Maharashtra may lift lockdown in 'phased manner' after June 1 on THESE conditions

With a decline in coronavirus cases and positivity rate in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is reportedly planning to lift the lockdown in a 'phased manner' after June 1.

State health minister Rajesh Tope indicated that the lockdown restrictions, that has been extended till June 1, could be eased to some extent, subject to the current COVID-19 situation.

"The government will assess the situation in the last week of May. If the positivity rate falls below 10% and the number of active cases comes down, the state may consider easing some restrictions," Tope told The Times of India.

He, however, warned that lifting restrictions won't mean that people will be allowed to "let their guard down", adding proper COVID-19 norms need to be followed to bring the cases "down further".

"The state authorities may slowly consider easing restrictions if the number of active cases go down and 50% of hospital beds are vacant. We have to determine what is the position of the positivity rate in the state, the active daily cases and the infrastructure," Tope added.

Earlier, VK Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog, on Saturday had said that the situation created by COVID-19 "is stabilising in a major part of the country" with the positivity rate and active cases going down.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry had also said more than 93 districts were reporting declining case positivity.

In other news, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to people to consult doctors immediately if children show any symptoms. Addressing paediatricians virtually, the chief minister said the immediate diagnosis was the need of the hour.

"Don't be complacent and negligent regarding any symptoms in children. Consult a doctor immediately," Thackeray said.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said paediatricians were advised on how to identify mild, medium and severe symptoms of coronavirus infection among children.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 26,133 fresh COVID-19 cases and 682 deaths, taking the tally to 55,53,225 and the toll to 87,300, the state health department said.

The case positivity rate slightly dipped to 16.97 percent, the report said.