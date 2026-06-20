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Maharashtra: 20 feared trapped after temple roof collapses in Parbhani; rescue ops underway

The local administration has launched immediate rescue efforts to find those believed to be buried underneath the debris. The injured persons have been shifted to the Parbhani District Civil Hospital for treatment.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 05:34 PM IST

Maharashtra: 20 feared trapped after temple roof collapses in Parbhani; rescue ops underway
The incident reportedly occurred in Yashwadi village of Parbhani.
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Several people are feared to be trapped after a portion of a temple collapsed in Parbhani district of Maharashtra on Saturday (June 20). According to reports, a large number of devotees were present at the temple when the incident occurred. As per News18, a section of the roof and a supporting pillar of an under-construction assembly hall crashed onto devotees standing below and caused panic at the site.

The local administration has launched immediate rescue efforts to find those believed to be buried underneath the debris. The injured persons have been shifted to the Parbhani District Civil Hospital for treatment, NDTV reported. The temple is located in Yashwadi village of Parbhani. "The slab of the temple's 'sabha-mandap' (outer hall) collapsed around 3.30 pm. The police and district administration have sent their teams, and a rescue operation is underway," a police officer told the news agency PTI.

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