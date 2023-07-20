Headlines

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas ‘not one, but two films’? Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan makes big revelation

Maharashtra landslide: Four dead, many feared trapped inside debris in Raigad village

UPSC Recruitment Test 2023: Exam dates released for various posts at upsc.gov.in

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth blessed with a baby boy

CUET PG 2023 result Update: NTA to announce CUET PG result soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

Meet the man with Rs 10.55 crore salary, who heads Rs 12,70,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

10 times Harry Styles inspired us with motivational quotes

10 best superfoods for healthy heart

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap in Elvish Yadav’s water, ‘shame on Jiya’ trends on Twitter

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

Genelia Deshmukh reacts to lack of family-friendly content on OTT: 'I can't involve my children with me' | Exclusive

Maharashtra landslide: Four dead, many feared trapped inside debris in Raigad village

Over 100 officials of Police and District administration are involved in the ongoing search and rescue operations in Raigad district.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 07:37 AM IST

People are feared trapped inside debris after a landslide hit Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed two teams to the spot who launched a search and rescue operation. At least four people died in the incident, ANI reported. Around 22 people have been rescued so far, Raigad police said. 

Over 100 officials of Police and District administration are involved in rescue operations with several still feared trapped. Apart from NDRF, authorities are also being helped by locals and some NGOs, police added. Two more teams will join the ops, NDRF officials said on Thursday.  The landslide took place late at night. 

Maharashtra Ministers Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse reached the spot. 

 

(Inputs from ANI)

