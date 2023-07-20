Maharashtra landslide: Four dead, many feared trapped inside debris in Raigad village

Over 100 officials of Police and District administration are involved in the ongoing search and rescue operations in Raigad district.

People are feared trapped inside debris after a landslide hit Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed two teams to the spot who launched a search and rescue operation. At least four people died in the incident, ANI reported. Around 22 people have been rescued so far, Raigad police said.

Over 100 officials of Police and District administration are involved in rescue operations with several still feared trapped. Apart from NDRF, authorities are also being helped by locals and some NGOs, police added. Two more teams will join the ops, NDRF officials said on Thursday. The landslide took place late at night.

Maharashtra Ministers Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse reached the spot.

