Maharashtra, Kerala report new cases of Omicron variant, India tally reaches 73

Maharashtra reported four new cases on Wednesday with the total number of infected persons at 32 in the state

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2021, 10:51 AM IST

With West Bengal reporting its first case of Omicron variant on Wednesday, India's total tally has reached to 73. Maharashtra also reported four new cases on Wednesday with the total number of infected persons at 32 in the state. Kerala also reported four new cases.

As per the National Institute of Virology, out of the four cases reported in Maharashtra, two belong to Osmanabad and the other two are from Mumbai and Buldhana. Reportedly, three out of four patients were already vaccinated. 

The three patients that were tested positive were travelling to Mumbai from another country. One returned from Sharjah, the person in Buldhana had returned from a trip to Dubai and another patient had returned from Ireland. 

Omicron cases reported so far in India: 

Maharashtra currently has the highest number of cases with 32, Rajasthan is at number two where 17 cases have been confirmed. The national capital has 6 cases, 5 in Kerala, 4 in Gujarat, 3 in Karnataka, 2 in Telangana and one case each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

