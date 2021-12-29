Maharashtra issues fresh curbs for New Year celebrations amid COVID-19 surge- Details here

Amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the state and the Omicron situation, the government of Maharashtra has decided to issue a fresh set of guidelines for New Year celebrations in the state on December 31.

According to the guidelines, the Maharashtra government has prompted citizens to observe low-key celebrations this New Year’s Eve due to the rise in the Omicron cases in the state. The number of gatherings has also been restricted in Maharashtra on New Year.

Most of the guidelines issued by the state government focus on preventing gatherings and large groups of people on the streets. The seating capacity of halls and party venues has also been reduced in view of the growing cases of COVID-19.

Maharashtra guidelines for New Year celebrations-

Large gatherings on New Year’s Eve have been strictly prohibited.

Events in closed halls and open spaces can be held with only 50 percent seating capacity.

People celebrating New Year are not allowed to crowd at Gateway of India, Marine Drives, Girgaon Chowpatty, and Juhu Chowpatty, etc.

Citizens have been advised not to gather in places like beaches, gardens, streets, and others. Everyone in public places must maintain social distancing.

No religious or cultural programmes on New Year’s Eve are strictly prohibited.

Fireworks are not allowed on December 31, and noise pollution rules are to be followed strictly.

Social distancing should be maintained while visiting religious places on December 31.

Senior citizens and children below the age of 10 have been advised to stay home.

Till now, Maharashtra has reported a total of 167 cases of the Omicron variant. The highest number of Omicron cases has been recorded in Delhi till now. The authorities of Maharashtra have sprung into action, imposing several COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said that the rise in the COVID-19 cases in the state, as well as the number of active cases, has created an “alarming situation”. Maharashtra reported a total of 2,172 fresh cases on Tuesday, a 50 percent jump from Monday’s caseload.