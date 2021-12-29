Maharashtra issues fresh curbs for New Year celebrations amid COVID-19 surge- Details here

Amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the state and the Omicron situation, the government of Maharashtra has decided to issue a fresh set of guidelines for New Year celebrations in the state on December 31.
According to the guidelines, the Maharashtra government has prompted citizens to observe low-key celebrations this New Year’s Eve due to the rise in the Omicron cases in the state. The number of gatherings has also been restricted in Maharashtra on New Year.
Most of the guidelines issued by the state government focus on preventing gatherings and large groups of people on the streets. The seating capacity of halls and party venues has also been reduced in view of the growing cases of COVID-19.
Till now, Maharashtra has reported a total of 167 cases of the Omicron variant. The highest number of Omicron cases has been recorded in Delhi till now. The authorities of Maharashtra have sprung into action, imposing several COVID-19 restrictions in the state.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said that the rise in the COVID-19 cases in the state, as well as the number of active cases, has created an “alarming situation”. Maharashtra reported a total of 2,172 fresh cases on Tuesday, a 50 percent jump from Monday’s caseload.