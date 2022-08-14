Maharashtra: In Eknath Shinde's Cabinet, Fadnavis gets Home, Finance; check full list of portfolio allocation

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis - File Photo

Days after the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday allocated portfolios to his ministers with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis scoring big ministries of Home and Finance among others.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said Fadnavis will also handle the Finance and Planning ministry, and BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will be the new Revenue minister.

Shinde, who expanded his two-member cabinet on August 9 by inducting 18 ministers, has kept the Urban Development portfolio with himself.

Eknath Shinde - General Administration, Urban Development, Information and Technology, Information and Public Relations, Public Works (Public Undertakings), Transport, Marketing, Social Justice and Special Assistance, Relief and Rehabilitation, Disaster Management, Soil and Water Conservation, Environment and Climate Change, Minorities and Aukaf and other portfolios not allotted to any other minister.

Devendra Fadnavis - Home, Finance and Planning, Law and Judiciary, Water Resources and Command Area Development, Housing, Energy and Protocol.