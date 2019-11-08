Maharashtra impasse LIVE: 'Don't need Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis to ensure Shiv Sena CM', says Uddhav Thackeray

"I had promised Balasaheb that there will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister one day, and I will fulfil that promise, I don't need Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis for that," said Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Hours before the current assembly dissolves at 12 AM on November 8, i.e. Friday, Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra during a meeting with governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The governor is likely to appoint Fadnavis as the caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is formed in the state.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday, "I had promised Balasaheb that there will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister one day, and I will fulfil that promise, I don't need Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis for that." He also said that their party had never closed the doors for discussion, but that BJP "lied" to them so we did not talk. "We have not yet held talks with the NCP," the Shiv Sena chief clarified.

He was responding to incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' statement earlier where he said that Shiv Sena is "100% responsible" for BJP-Sena talks failing and that Uddhav Thackeray did not even pick up Fadnavis' phone calls. He said that the BJP is shocked by Uddhav's claim about a '50-50 formula' promise and said that they were unaware of any such promises made.

The government formation in Maharashtra continues to delay as BJP-Shiv Sena are still stuck upon on the 50-50 government formula. Every day, meetings are being held as top leaders from both the parties discuss the road ahead in Maharashtra within their respective parties. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said today, "There is still time. I feel, for the welfare of people, BJP-Shiv Sena should come together to form a government. As far as 50-50 formula issue is concerned, no such promise was made by Amit Shah ji."

The BJP won 105 seats and Shiv Sena grabbed 56, together they have the mandate to form the government but both the parties have not been able to break the impasse on sharing the chief minister's post.

Earlier, NCP leader and party's Mumbai chief Nawab Malik alleged that BJP is pushing the state towards President's rule as Modi-Shah wants to control the state from Delhi. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari while reacting to speculations being made that he will be mediating between BJP and Sena over the Maharashtra situation said, "Government in Maharashtra will be formed under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. If needed, I am ready to mediate."

However, he rejects speculations of meeting Uddhav Thackeray and said, "As per my knowledge, no prior discussion was held on 50-50 seat-sharing formula between BJP and Shiv Sena."

Also, a while back, Uddhav Thackeray in a meeting at Shiv Sena Bhavan asked party leaders not to worry on the current political situation and reiterated that the next chief minister will be from Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress leader Nitin Raut has alleged, "There were reports that some Congress MLAs were approached by BJP leaders with money. Yesterday one or two of our MLAs were offered around Rs 25 crore. We will do our best to stop the horse-trading pattern that started in Karnataka."

As per sources, the current government in Maharashtra can remain in power for a week or more and the President's rule will not be imposed immediately after the term of the assembly ends on November 9, sources have said.

According to the source, there is no need to extend the tenure of the state government as the current Fadnavis government can continue its work and the process of forming the government.

It is learned that state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari took legal advice from the Advocate General on the constitutional road.

The information comes after a delegation of BJP leaders led by party's state unit president Chandrakant Patil met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday and discussed the delay in government formation in the state.