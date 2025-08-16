'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After talks with Putin, Trump softens stance on India tariff, may not impose additional 25 pc, but warns, ‘it would be devastating…’

Janmashtami 2025: Tradition, tithi and two-day celebration and other details

Moments of cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar caught on camera, video shows flash floods sweeping away homes, shops, WATCH

Janmashtami 2025: 7 favourite bhog items of Lord Krishna to offer for divine blessings

Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert in SIX districts, moderate to heavy rains predicted, waterlogging in Mumbai, watch

Meet woman, farmer's daughter who left law studies to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., won hearts at her wedding due to...

Noida to Delhi Airport in just 20 Minutes: PM Modi to inaugurate Urban Extension Road-2 and Dwarka Expressway today

Not Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson may join THIS franchise after his exit from Rajasthan Royals

Raj Kundra breaks his silence after being trolled for his kidney donation offer to Premanand Maharaj: 'I’m not defined by...'

Donald Trump not well? US President struggles to walk straight on red carpet rolled out for Russian President Putin, internet says, 'zig-zagging...', WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

After talks with Putin, Trump softens stance on India tariff, may not impose additional 25 pc, but warns, ‘it would be devastating…’

After talks with Putin, Trump softens stance on India tariff, warns nations buyi

Janmashtami 2025: Tradition, tithi and two-day celebration and other details

Janmashtami 2025: Tradition, tithi and two-day celebration and other details

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

HomeIndia

INDIA

Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert in SIX districts, moderate to heavy rains predicted, waterlogging in Mumbai, watch

Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra, causing waterlogging and traffic chaos. IMD has issued red alert with moderate to heavy rains expected for for next three to four hours in THESE districts. BMC and Mumbai Police issues advisory.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert in SIX districts, moderate to heavy rains predicted, waterlogging in Mumbai, watch

TRENDING NOW

Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra, causing waterlogging and traffic chaos. As per reports, areas like Gandhi Nagar, Kings Circle, and Sion Railway Station experienced severe waterlogging due to continous rains. IMD has issued red alert for nect three to four hours in six districts of Maharashta, including Mumbai City. 

IMD issues Red alert in SIX districts of Maharashtra

On saturday, Augut 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in six districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, and Palghar of Maharashtra. IMD weather forecast predicted a moderate to intense spell of rain in these areas for the next three to four hours.

“Mumbai Radar shows intense to very intense convection over the city and adjoining area. It is likely to continue for next 2-3 hours. Nowcast warning issued at 0700 Hrs IST dated 16-08-2025 : (RED Nowcast Warning) Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar during the next 3-4 hours.” IMD said in a post on X.

BMC and Mumbai Police issue advisory

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of Mumbai has issued advisory following red alert by IMD, it said, 'Mumbaikars, if not required, avoid stepping out of home. Please dial 1916, the contact number of the Main Control Room of the BMC, for help and official information, if required. '

Earlier, Mumbai Police also issued an advisory for the citizens, saying “Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall with an Orange Alert in effect. Waterlogging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out. Police have been instructed to be on high alert and Mumbai Police is alert and ready to help Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, dial 100 / 112 / 103,' on X.

Landslide in Vikhroli 

Due to heavy rains, landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society, Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Park Site, Vikhroli (W). At least 2 people died, identified as Shalu Mishra (19) and Suresh Mishra (50). While two people were reportedly injured.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
War 2 vs Coolie Independence Day Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR defeat Rajinikanth on day 2 by Rs…
War 2 vs Coolie Independence Day Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR d
'Cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam': SC on plea to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir
'Cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam': SC on plea to restore statehood
Google Doodle celebrates India's 79th Independence Day by showcasing traditional tile art, know what it means
Google Doodle celebrates India's 79th Independence Day by showcasing traditional
New Zealand exodus: Why are so many citizens leaving the island country?
New Zealand: Why are so many citizens leaving the island country?
Rare purple crab spotted in Thailand's Kaeng Krachan National Park, netizens say 'rainbow has reached animal kingdom now', see pics here
Rare purple crab spotted in Thailand's Kaeng Krachan National Park, netizens say
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE