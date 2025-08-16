Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert in SIX districts, moderate to heavy rains predicted, waterlogging in Mumbai, watch

After talks with Putin, Trump softens stance on India tariff, may not impose additional 25 pc, but warns, ‘it would be devastating…’
INDIA
Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra, causing waterlogging and traffic chaos. IMD has issued red alert with moderate to heavy rains expected for for next three to four hours in THESE districts. BMC and Mumbai Police issues advisory.
Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra, causing waterlogging and traffic chaos. As per reports, areas like Gandhi Nagar, Kings Circle, and Sion Railway Station experienced severe waterlogging due to continous rains. IMD has issued red alert for nect three to four hours in six districts of Maharashta, including Mumbai City.
On saturday, Augut 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in six districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, and Palghar of Maharashtra. IMD weather forecast predicted a moderate to intense spell of rain in these areas for the next three to four hours.
“Mumbai Radar shows intense to very intense convection over the city and adjoining area. It is likely to continue for next 2-3 hours. Nowcast warning issued at 0700 Hrs IST dated 16-08-2025 : (RED Nowcast Warning) Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar during the next 3-4 hours.” IMD said in a post on X.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of Mumbai has issued advisory following red alert by IMD, it said, 'Mumbaikars, if not required, avoid stepping out of home. Please dial 1916, the contact number of the Main Control Room of the BMC, for help and official information, if required. '
Earlier, Mumbai Police also issued an advisory for the citizens, saying “Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall with an Orange Alert in effect. Waterlogging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out. Police have been instructed to be on high alert and Mumbai Police is alert and ready to help Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, dial 100 / 112 / 103,' on X.
Due to heavy rains, landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society, Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Park Site, Vikhroli (W). At least 2 people died, identified as Shalu Mishra (19) and Suresh Mishra (50). While two people were reportedly injured.