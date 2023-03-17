Search icon
Maharashtra hospitals advised to be on alert amid rising H3N2, COVID outbreak, fresh guidelines issued

This development comes just a day after the Union Health Ministry wrote to six states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, which reported a significant rise in Covid cases last week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Amid the rising cases of H3N2 and Covid-19 in Maharashtra, hospitals across the states have been advised to be on high alert. Tanaji Sawant, the state health minister, speaking to reporters, said that there was a meeting of the Health Department, with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister also present and all the hospitals have been asked to be on alert. 

"H3N2 virus is spreading in the state, but there is no need to worry. People must not go in crowded areas, wear masks & maintain social distancing. H3N2 & Covid cases are on the rise again in the state", Sawant said. 

H3N2 virus and Covid cases in Maharashtra: Key Points 

  1. So far, 2 people have died due to the H3N2 infection in the state.
  2. The first reported death was of a 23-year-old male medical student in Ahmednagar and the second death was of a 72-year-old man from Nagpur.
  3. In both these cases, the victims suffered from several ailments including Covid-19 and H3N2.
  4. There is also a third suspected death because of H3N2 from Nagpur. Official confirmation is still awaited. 
  5. Maharashtra, so far, has 352 cases of H3N2 that are being treated.
  6. Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said that the change in weather is also affecting the health of the citizens
  7. The Health Minister has advised people to reduce going to crowded places, use masks, wash hands, and maintain distance. 
  8. This development comes just a day after the Union Health Ministry wrote to six states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, which reported a significant rise in Covid cases last week.
  9. The symptoms of H3N2 include prolonged fever with body aches, cough, running nose, and in extreme cases, even breathlessness or wheezing.
