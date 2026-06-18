Maharashtra Horror: Woman found dead within weeks of marriage, husband and in-laws arrested

A 26-year-old woman died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Ambernath weeks after marriage, allegedly due to dowry harassment.

A 26-year-old woman was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Ambernath, Maharashtra, barely six weeks after her marriage, triggering shock and raising fresh concerns over dowry-related harassment.

Husband and family members arrested

Police have arrested the woman’s husband, a doctor, along with his mother and brother on charges including abetment of suicide. The arrests were made following a complaint filed by the victim’s family, who accused the trio of subjecting her to sustained cruelty.

A case has been registered under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant provisions at Shivaji Nagar police station.

Allegations of dowry harassment

The deceased, Vishakha Tilkar, had married Dr Nitin Tilkar on April 30. According to her family, she faced continuous harassment over demands for additional gold jewellery and cash.

Investigators said the harassment allegedly included both mental and physical abuse, which may have driven her to take the extreme step.

Surveillance and restrictions

Police revealed that the husband had installed CCTV cameras inside and outside the house to closely monitor Vishakha’s movements. She was reportedly questioned about her daily activities and allegedly assaulted if she interacted with neighbours.

Officials said Vishakha had informed her mother about the harassment, but she died before her family could intervene.

Investigation underway

The woman was found dead on Tuesday at her residence. Police said a detailed investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances leading to her death.

Rising concerns over dowry cases

The incident comes amid increasing scrutiny of dowry-related violence across the country. Recent data shows a worrying trend, with thousands of women losing their lives in such incidents every year.

In a separate case earlier this week, Odisha Police arrested a man following allegations of dowry harassment and domestic abuse made by his wife, a judicial officer.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, over 6,100 women died in dowry-related incidents in 2023, while cases under the Dowry Prohibition Act saw a significant rise.

A persistent social issue

The Ambernath case once again highlights the continuing challenge of dowry-related abuse, underlining the urgent need for stricter enforcement of laws and greater social awareness.