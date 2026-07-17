Maharashtra Horror: 12-year-old girl killed at home, sexual assault suspected; probe underway

A 12-year-old girl was found dead in her Wardha, Maharashtra home on Wednesday. Police suspect sexual assault before she was bludgeoned with a stone.

A 12-year-old girl was found dead inside her home in a Wardha district village on Wednesday evening. Police said her partially unclothed body was discovered in the house. A stone found at the scene is believed to be the weapon. Wardha SP Saurav Kumar Agrawal said investigators suspect she was sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death. A medical examination is underway to confirm the details.

The case was registered on a complaint from the girl's mother. The FIR names unidentified persons and includes charges of murder, rape, and house trespass under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections of the POCSO Act.

One Arrested, SIT Formed To Probe

Police initially detained three people for questioning. One of them, 30-year-old farm labourer Rahul Raju Madavi, who worked on land next to the victim’s house, has been arrested.

To speed up the probe, 14 special police teams have been formed. A Special Investigation Team is now leading the investigation.Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar called the killing "extremely condemnable." He said police registered the case immediately and that efforts are on to ensure the guilty are punished.

Protests Erupt As Body Returned To Family

Tension rose after the post-mortem, when the girl’s body was being taken home. Relatives and villagers gathered outside the hospital and followed the ambulance in large numbers. Later, residents blocked a road demanding the death penalty for the accused and a fast-track trial. Police have been deployed in the village to maintain order. No further arrests have been reported yet.

The case has left the village shaken, with calls for swift justice growing louder.