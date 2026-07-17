FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Beloved 227 star Hal Williams passes away at 91

Beloved 227 star Hal Williams passes away at 91

'Gawaar jaisi...': Shehnaaz Gill slammed after viral video of her mocking therapy surfaces

Shehnaaz Gill slammed after viral video of her mocking therapy surfaces

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: Kejriwal, other opposition leaders meet activist at Jantar Mantar

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: Kejriwal, other leaders meet activist

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Maharashtra Horror: 12-year-old girl killed at home, sexual assault suspected; probe underway

A 12-year-old girl was found dead in her Wardha, Maharashtra home on Wednesday. Police suspect sexual assault before she was bludgeoned with a stone.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 08:47 AM IST

Maharashtra Horror: 12-year-old girl killed at home, sexual assault suspected; probe underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 12-year-old girl was found dead inside her home in a Wardha district village on Wednesday evening. Police said her partially unclothed body was discovered in the house. A stone found at the scene is believed to be the weapon. Wardha SP Saurav Kumar Agrawal said investigators suspect she was sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death. A medical examination is underway to confirm the details.

The case was registered on a complaint from the girl's mother. The FIR names unidentified persons and includes charges of murder, rape, and house trespass under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections of the POCSO Act.

One Arrested, SIT Formed To Probe

Police initially detained three people for questioning. One of them, 30-year-old farm labourer Rahul Raju Madavi, who worked on land next to the victim’s house, has been arrested.

To speed up the probe, 14 special police teams have been formed. A Special Investigation Team is now leading the investigation.Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar called the killing "extremely condemnable." He said police registered the case immediately and that efforts are on to ensure the guilty are punished.

Protests Erupt As Body Returned To Family

Tension rose after the post-mortem, when the girl’s body was being taken home. Relatives and villagers gathered outside the hospital and followed the ambulance in large numbers. Later, residents blocked a road demanding the death penalty for the accused and a fast-track trial. Police have been deployed in the village to maintain order. No further arrests have been reported yet.

The case has left the village shaken, with calls for swift justice growing louder.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maharashtra Horror: 12-year-old girl killed at home, sexual assault suspected; probe underway
Maharashtra Horror: 12-yr-old girl killed at home, sexual assault suspected
US launches fresh strikes on Iran, targets bridges and other infrastructure near Strait of Hormuz
US-Iran Clash Escalates: Fresh US strikes hit bridges near Strait of Hormuz
'They want a deal': White House says Iran still talking even as US bombs them 6th night
White House says Iran still wants deal even as US bombs them 6th night
Beloved 227 star Hal Williams passes away at 91
Beloved 227 star Hal Williams passes away at 91
Arjun Bijlani reacts to dating rumours with Mouni Roy, slams clickbait pages
Arjun Bijlani reacts to dating rumours with Mouni Roy, slams clickbait pages
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement