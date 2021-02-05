Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tests COVID positive, asks people who came in contact to get tested

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has tested COVID-19 positive. He shared the information on his Twitter handle with a tweet in Marathi. "I tested positive for coronavirus today, but I am in good health. I appeal to those who came in my contact to get theselves tested. I will return in your service soon after defeating coronavirus," Deshmukh said in his tweet.

Anil Deshmukh has asked all those who came in contact with him to get their corona tests done. He has informed that he is in a good health and would return to work soon after defeating COVID.

A state health official said Deshmukh was on a tour of east Vidarbha over the last few days and returned to Nagpur on Thursday.

"A precautionary test was conducted on him today, which confirmed that he has contracted the infection. Deshmukh is currently at his residence in Nagpur," the official said.

It is not yet clear whether he has been advised to remain in home quarantine or get admitted to a hospital, he added.

Maharashtra vaccinated 34,907 persons against Covid-19 vaccine jabs on Thursday, taking the total number of people to have received vaccine shots in the state so far to 3,89,540.

Maharashtra recorded less than 2,000 new coronavirus cases on the second straight day on Tuesday, which took the state's caseload to 20,30,274. Maharashtra saw a maximum 27 fatalities, followed by 17 in Kerala and seven in Tamil Nadu, while 16 states and UTs have not reported any death in a day.

Meanwhile, the Centre has rushed high-level teams to Kerala and Maharashtra for supporting the states in public health interventions for COVID-19 management.

