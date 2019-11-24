Maharashtra Hearing: SC issues notice to Centre, CM, Dy CM; asks for letter of support from MLAs by tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the central government, Maharashtra government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, asking for relevant documents and letters of support by 10 AM tomorrow from the MLAs that they are claiming support of. The Court also said that appropriate orders will be passed on Sunday, regarding the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena's demand for an immediate floor test

The Supreme Court was hearing an urgent petition filed by Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's move regarding government formation in the state when he decided to swear in BJPs Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister. A Bench, comprising justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna took the matter up for hearing at around 11:30 AM. " We request Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce relevant documents from Guv’s letter for inviting BJP to form govt & letter of support of MLAs by 10.30 am tomorrow. Appropriate orders to be passed on Monday," the Supreme Court ruled.

Senior Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the Shiv Sena at the Supreme Court, while the NCP-Congress was represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Senior counsel and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the BJP.

At the court, Kapil Sibal said that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision is 'biased, mala fide, and contrary' to the laws established by the Supreme Court. He had also demanded that in light of this, the Supreme Court should order a floor test today itself. If BJP has a majority, let them prove in assembly. If they don’t, let us stake the claim," Sibal said, adding, "The people of Maharashtra need a government. When we are saying we have the majority we are ready to show it. We are ready to show the majority tomorrow. We have seen this in Karnataka also. If they (BJP) have the majority, then let them show their majority."

Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for his second term, and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.

The NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alleged in their plea that the invite sent to form the government to Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar was 'illegal', and sought quashing of the same. It also demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse-trading" and a direction to the Maharashtra Governor to invite them to form the government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they have the support of more than 144 MLAs.

Ever since Maharashtra results were announced on October 24, reports were doing the rounds that there will be a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government. However, the three parties were working on the common minimum programme but had not reached to any conclusion.

NCP Chief made it clear on Friday that Congress and NCP wanted Uddhav Thackeray to be the Chief Minister if Sena-NCP-Congress government was formed in the state. Saturday came as a surprise when Devendra Fadnavis and Aji Pawar took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy CM.

After taking the oath, Devendra Fadnavis said, "People had given us a clear mandate but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, as a result, President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable government and not a 'khichdi' government."

His deputy Ajit Pawar said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form the government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable government."

BJP and Shiv Sena fought the elections together and had a comfortable majority to form the government but the two parties didn't reach any consensus on the '50-50 formula' that led to the break-up of ties.

Shiv Sena has 56 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, way below the half-way mark of 144, it needed both the NCP's 54 and Congress' 44 legislators to reach the magic number.

President's rule was imposed on Maharashtra after no party was able to form the government even 20 days after assembly election results which were declared on October 24.