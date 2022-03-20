Maharashtra health minister issues warning amid global Covid-19 surge, says ‘precautions still needed’

After the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic subsided, another surge in coronavirus cases is being witnessed in several countries such as the United States, China, and South Korea, giving rise to speculations about a global fourth wave of the pandemic.

Looking at the new surge in coronavirus cases in South Korea, China, and Europe, we can not let our guard down as yet, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Saturday, as per PTI reports.

The Union health ministry had sent a letter to the states a day before about the need to remain alert, he told the reporters, in the midst of a global Covid-19 surge.

When asked by reporters whether masks should still be mandatory considering that new daily cases in Maharashtra are fast dwindling, Tope said, as quoted by PTI, "The Union government's letter clearly says that we can not be careless, looking at rising cases in China, South Korea, Europe. We must continue to be alert."

South Korea, whose population is only half that of Maharashtra, is reporting more than one lakh infections a day and there were reports of hospital bed shortages in that country, he said, adding that "we must become wise from others' experience."

When asked if the fourth wave of coronavirus was imminent," he said, "We must continue taking precautions, which is all we can do."

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 97 new coronavirus infections and one death. Though the Covid-19 cases in the state are significantly down, Maharashtra was one of the worst-hit states in the country during the second and third waves of the pandemic.

During the peak of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which was led by the Omicron variant, Maharashtra was recording upwards of 30,000 new cases daily.

(With PTI inputs)