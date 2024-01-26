'Maharashtra has emerged as...': CM Eknath Shinde makes big statement

Eknath Shinde said his government is inclusive and will contribute $1 trillion towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Friday, said that the state has taken the lead in all sectors, including foreign direct investments (FDI) and infrastructure, and has emerged as the country’s growth engine.

Talking to reporters after unfurling the tricolour on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, Shinde said his government is inclusive and will contribute $1 trillion towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy.

India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations in its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest. For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path.