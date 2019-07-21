Maharashtra govt to spend Rs 31 cr on cloud seeding

In view of the delayed and scanty rainfall, Maharashtra government has planned the artificial cloud seeding. The first experiment of cloud seeding will be carried on July 25 at Aurangabad – Vidarbha region.

According to the senior government official, the rainfall this year is not satisfactory. "There is only 20% water storage in the state reservoirs against 42% last year at the same time. Therefore, state government has to brace up to tackle the looming drought situation," said official requested official.

Maharashtra government has earmarked Rs 31 crore for this artificial cloud seeding. "The cloud seeding will start from July 25 and will go on till August end. We hope there will be 30% to 40% enhancement in rainfall," said Shrirang Gholap, joint secretary of State Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

He said that a similar exercise was carried out in 2015 for Rs 27 crore. "There was 18-20% enhancement in the rainfall. This time too, we will do the cloud seeding in the catchment area of drought prone regions in Marathwada, Vidarbha and some part of western Maharashtra," Gholap said.