Maharashtra govt to introduce reservations for Muslims: Congress Minister

Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray is likely to bring reservation for the Muslim community, Congress Minister Aslam Sheikh said on Friday.

He stated that the initiative to introduce reservation for Muslims was part of the common minimum programme which was devised by the NCP, Congress, and the Shiv Sena on the basis of which the government was formed in Maharashtra.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to soon bring Muslim reservation as it was a part of MVA's common minimum programme," Sheikh said.

It is to be noted that the previous BJP-Shiv Sena regime scrapped the 5% reservation for Muslims in government jobs brought in by then Congress-NCP government in the run-up to the assembly polls in the state in 2014.

Last month, putting their ideological differences aside the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena coalition formed the government in Maharashtra.

On November 23, NCP leader Ajit Pawar had allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister under then BJP Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, the two-man government could last just 80 hours as Pawar resigned.

BJP and Shiv Sena fought the elections together and had a comfortable majority to form the government but the two parties didn't reach any consensus on the '50-50 formula' that led to the break-up of ties.