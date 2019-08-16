Maharashtra govt to construct houses for flood victims

Maharashtra government has planned to rehabilitate the flood affected people in western Maharashtra. Those lost and got damaged their houses, the new houses will be constructed under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

As per the primary report, more than five lakh families were displaced while more than one lakh hectares of crops were damaged in this flood. "Sangali and Kolhapur were worse hit districts. The damage to property was maximum here. Government has already undertaken the survey. Once the survey report is in, then the new houses construction will start for these flood hit and displaced people. The state housing department is working on this mega rehabilitation plan," said senior government official requested anonymity.

Ravindra Waikar, State Minister for Housing told DNA that the government will use the contingency fund plus the fund available under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. "We are working on the plan. Once everything is finalised, then the details will be shared. It is the duty of the government to help each and every person who lost the house. We have to extend all possible help so that the flood affected people can start the new life," Waikar said.

Waikar said that in urban area of Kolhapur and Sangli, the houses will be constructed under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana while in rural area will be covered under some other government scheme.

Flood Relief Government will pay compensation of Rs 15000 per family in urban areas & Rs 10,000 per family in rural areas. State govt has sought Rs 6,000cr for the\relief & rehabilitation work of these affected families

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat had submitted the charter of demands to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis where the construction of new houses to flood affected families is one of the major demand. Satej Patil, senior congress leader and ex minister also tweeted on Thursday that flood Mukund Kokate and Somgonda Desai from Kolhapur lost their houses. "Kokate and Desai could not bare the catastrophe and damage of their property. They died due to heart attack. Chief minister should provide the relief package immediately," Patil tweeted.

Senior government official from the state housing department said that they had planned to constructed the 19 lakh houses by 2022 under Prime Minister Awas Yojana. "We have received 75,000 proposals while out of it 25,000 proposals are in the pipeline. Now, we will also check out and acquire the private land where the mass affordable houses will be constructed with the partnership of private developers. And, these houses can be allotted to the flood affected people at free of cost," he added.