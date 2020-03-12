Maharashtra govt 'threatening' people over coronavirus: Raj Thackeray

Headlines

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

Viral Video: Woman with prosthetic leg dances gracefully to Tamannaah’s 'Kaavaalaa', internet loves it

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh to undergo 3 months intense training for YRF spy film? Here’s what we know

Russian President Vladimir Putin to not attend G20 Summit in India: Kremlin

WhatsApp will soon allow new group participants to see recent history

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Panjab University alumnus who leads Rs 3,13,000 crore company

Magnus Carlsen Managed To Play Better Than Me, Says Pragg After Winning Silver In FIDE World Cup

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

5 ways to prevent hypotension (low blood pressure)

Narayana Murthy quotes: 10 Entrepreneurship lessons by Infosys founder

Neeraj Chopra's best javelin throws

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Magnus Carlsen Managed To Play Better Than Me, Says Pragg After Winning Silver In FIDE World Cup

Watch when history was scripted on the Moon: First video of Pragyan rover's moonwalk is out

World Cup 2023: ICC Announces official warm-up fixtures for this year's ODI WC; Check Full list

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh to undergo 3 months intense training for YRF spy film? Here’s what we know

Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan inspired by Money Heist? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reacts: 'I want you all...'

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra govt 'threatening' people over coronavirus: Raj Thackeray

Thackeray also said that imposing restrictions on the citizens is making them 'panicky'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 12, 2020, 02:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is 'threatening' the people over the novel coronavirus.

Thackeray also said that imposing restrictions on the citizens is making them 'panicky'.

"The mortality rate due to reasons other than the coronavirus is much more in our country. No doubt, we should take care, but the government is threatening people over the coronavirus issue," he said while talking to the reporters

"Government teams should first check mortality rate of the viral infection," he added.

Thackeray also questioned the restrictions on people despite the low number of confirmed cases in the state. "How many (confirmed) patients have been found in our state that we are imposing restrictions in Maharashtra," he asked.

The MNS supremo also asked if the government will postpone the civic elections in Aurangabad in wake of the virus. "Civic elections in Aurangabad are going to take place in a month. Will government agencies postpone these elections due to the coronavirus," he questiobned.

Till now, 11 positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra. In the wake of the outbreak, the police have asked political parties and other outfits to avoid any processions and other events on the occassion of Shiv Jayanti.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

King of Kotha Twitter review: Dulquer Salmaan's crime thriller is 'paisa vasool entertainer', say netizens

Viral video: Daring man's tense interaction with massive snakes sends chills across internet, watch

Hindenburg 2.0? George Soros-backed OCCRP planning another 'expose' on Indian corporate house

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: Social media celebrates with memes, prayers for ISRO's historic moon mission

Meet Amit Agarwal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, his package is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE