Maharashtra govt 'threatening' people over coronavirus: Raj Thackeray

Thackeray also said that imposing restrictions on the citizens is making them 'panicky'.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is 'threatening' the people over the novel coronavirus.

Thackeray also said that imposing restrictions on the citizens is making them 'panicky'.

"The mortality rate due to reasons other than the coronavirus is much more in our country. No doubt, we should take care, but the government is threatening people over the coronavirus issue," he said while talking to the reporters

"Government teams should first check mortality rate of the viral infection," he added.

Thackeray also questioned the restrictions on people despite the low number of confirmed cases in the state. "How many (confirmed) patients have been found in our state that we are imposing restrictions in Maharashtra," he asked.

The MNS supremo also asked if the government will postpone the civic elections in Aurangabad in wake of the virus. "Civic elections in Aurangabad are going to take place in a month. Will government agencies postpone these elections due to the coronavirus," he questiobned.

Till now, 11 positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra. In the wake of the outbreak, the police have asked political parties and other outfits to avoid any processions and other events on the occassion of Shiv Jayanti.